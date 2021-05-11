Advertisement

Prosecutors charge Marshfield, Mo. insurance agent with stealing from elderly couple

A stock image of a judge's gavel.
A stock image of a judge's gavel.(Storyblocks)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Webster County prosecutor filed charges against a Marshfield insurance agent accused of defrauding an elderly couple.

Lacey Stokes, 62, faces charges of stealing and exploiting an elderly person. She appeared before a judge Tuesday morning.

The couple filed a police report on April 16. Investigators say the couple paid $5,300 in premiums for auto, farm, home and a cabin and boat dock through L Stocks Agency. The couple learned the insurance company never received payment for the policies.

An investigator contacted the Missouri Department of Insurance and found an active investigation into the business practices of Stokes. The state is investigating nine cases against the agent.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springfield Public Schools parents concerned about changes to transportation system, school start times
Twenty-six-year-old Shyanne Singh of Scottsburg was arrested last week on three felony counts...
Indiana woman charged after daughter nearly died from lice
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is still trying to locate the driver who they say caused an...
Authorities continue search for driver who caused accident near Rogersville, Mo. that killed 21 year-old student teacher
Missouri Lottery Gold Rush/Missouri Lottery
Strafford, Mo. mother of 2 shocked after $100,000 scratchers win
More rain for some today
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: More rain for some today

Latest News

In an effort to get more people vaccinated, the White House announced it will be offering a tax...
Springfield-Greene County Health Department offering COVID-19 vaccination opportunities
Meat processors in the Ozarks receiving assistance as demand rises
Meat processors in the Ozarks receiving assistance as demand rises.
Meat processors in the Ozarks receiving state assistance as demand rises
More rain for some today
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: More rain for some today