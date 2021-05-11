Prosecutors charge Marshfield, Mo. insurance agent with stealing from elderly couple

MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Webster County prosecutor filed charges against a Marshfield insurance agent accused of defrauding an elderly couple.

Lacey Stokes, 62, faces charges of stealing and exploiting an elderly person. She appeared before a judge Tuesday morning.

The couple filed a police report on April 16. Investigators say the couple paid $5,300 in premiums for auto, farm, home and a cabin and boat dock through L Stocks Agency. The couple learned the insurance company never received payment for the policies.

An investigator contacted the Missouri Department of Insurance and found an active investigation into the business practices of Stokes. The state is investigating nine cases against the agent.

