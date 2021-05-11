Springfield-Greene County Health Department offering COVID-19 vaccination opportunities

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department announced new opportunities to receive a COVID-19 vaccination.

County health leaders hope to reach the next milestone of 50% fully-vaccinated.

While walk-ins are always welcome, individuals may save time by registering for clinics in advance at covidvaccine.mo.gov/navigator. Individuals who pre-register should bring their ID and Vaccine Navigator patient identification number with them to the event.

Tuesday, May 11: Hilton Garden Inn (4155 S. Nature Center Way) from 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson

Thursday, May 13: O’Reilly Center for Hope (1518 E. Dale St.) from 9:15 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. Vaccine offered: Moderna, Johnson & Johnson

Friday, May 14: FedEx Ground, Strafford (2700 N. Mulroy Rd., Strafford) from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. Vaccine offered: Moderna, Johnson & Johnson

Saturday, May 15: Farmers Market of the Ozarks (2144 E. Republic Rd.) from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson

Sunday, May 16: The Venues (2616 E. Battlefield Rd.) from 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson

These opportunities are in addition to the Springfield-Greene County Health Department’s recurring COVID-19 vaccination clinics at the Jordan Valley Community Health Center vaccination site at 1720 W. Grand St. Individuals can register and schedule an appointment at this clinic at covidvaccine.mo.gov/navigator.

Businesses and organizations interested in hosting a one-time or recurring COVID-19 vaccination clinic should contact the Springfield-Greene Health Department’s Outreach Team at coronavirus@springfieldmo.gov or call 417-874-1211 for more information.

A list of additional opportunities, including clinics held by our healthcare partners, can be found at vaccine417.com.

