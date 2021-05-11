Advertisement

Springfield, Nixa Schools plan for possible middle school Pfizer vaccine rollout

The decision comes after the FDA extended its emergency use authorization of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 12 to 15.
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Food and Drug Administration officially gave the go-ahead for kids ages 12 to 15 to get vaccinated by this fall.

School districts must wait on standby for Centers Disease Control approval too. It’s an approval they are hoping to hear by Wednesday.

If so, Springfield Public Schools leaders say they are planning to give out vaccinations as early as next week.

“We’ve been working with the Springfield Greene County Health Department to set up some potential clinics before the end of the school year,” Jean Grabeel, the Director of Health Services for Springfield Public Schools says.

Grabeel says that they’ve been getting lots of phone calls from parents interested in getting their students signed up. They will work with Jordan Valley Community Clinic to set up these clinics, pending approval.

Nixa Public Schools leaders will wait to hear from the CDC on recommendations, though they do not plan to hold any vaccination clinics through the school. Instead, they will just send out information on where students can receive the shots.

“We are just going to inform our parents where the vaccines are available for them, being the end of the school year,” Zac Rantz the Chief Communications Officer for Nixa Public Schools says. “It was going to be very difficult to have both dose one and dose two-- and just from past experience it’s best wherever you get dose one you also get dose two from there.”

They’ve also had interest from parents on getting their kids vaccinated. A week ago they sent out an interest form, asking families if their middle school-aged kids would be interested in being vaccinated. They received a 30% “yes” return on the form.

That’s around 400 students in their district.

Both Springfield and Nixa school leaders say the vaccination will be completely optional and will not have any sort of impact on if students can come back to seated classes.

“At this point, it has not been discussed and is not something that we would make mandatory,” Grabeel says. “That would really have to come from the CDC and the state and local health department for that to become a mandatory vaccine. And I don’t see that happening.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

