The Reeds Spring, Mo. school district decides to keep its name

Reeds Spring, Mo. (KY3) - The Reeds Spring, Mo. School District will keep its name.

District leaders had talked about the idea of a name other than Reeds Spring, since its students also come from nearby Cape Fair, Branson West, Indian Point and Kimberling City.

But a community survey found overwhelming opposition to a name change, so the district now says the idea is dead.

The Reeds Spring School District posted the following message to its website on Monday:

More than 4,400 survey responses make it clear there is little community support for changing the name of the Reeds Spring School District.

The district sent a survey asking about a potential name change in late April, based on a recommendation from the Strategic Planning Committee. 84% of the responses opposed the idea, while 16% showed support.

One of the beliefs in our Strategic Plan is that the collaboration of all stakeholders is vital to the success of every student. We also believe informed and engaged citizens are integral to the success of our community.

With those belief statements in mind, we will no longer move forward with researching a name change. We have fulfilled the intent of the Strategic Plan by seeking input from our community. That means there is no longer a need for the May 24 community forum, so that event has been canceled.

We believe Reeds Spring Schools can become a world-class district by achieving the goals in our Strategic Plan. We’ve already increased teacher salaries to be among the highest in our region, added positions and a classroom to our early childhood program, implemented plans to enhance academic excellence, and hired social workers to better meet the needs of our students.

The Reeds Spring School District appreciates all of the passion and pride shown by our community. Go Wolves!

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.