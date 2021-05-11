Advertisement

UPDATE: Investigators arrest two Greene County fugitives

Billy Joe Moad Junior and Dana Jo Howard are now jailed in Springfield.
Billy Joe Moad Jr. (left) Dana Jo Howard (right)
Billy Joe Moad Jr. (left) Dana Jo Howard (right)(Greene County Sheriff's Office)
By Maria Neider
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 8:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Billy Joe Moad Jr.
Billy Joe Moad Jr.(Greene County Sheriff's Office)

Springfield police arrested Billy Joe Moad Junior on Thursday. The 23-year-old faces a pending charge of first-degree assault. He’s accused of punching a woman 20 times in the face after she rejected his sexual advances. Moad could face a judge in early June.

Dana Jo Howard
Dana Jo Howard(Greene County Sheriff's Office)

Greene County deputies took Dana Jo Howard into custody on Thursday. The 35-year-old faces charges of car theft and drug possession. KY3 featured both men as Crime Stoppers fugitives in April.

Greater Springfield Area Crime Stoppers
CLICK HERE: Give a Crime Stoppers Tip
