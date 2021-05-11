UPDATE: Investigators arrest two Greene County fugitives
Billy Joe Moad Junior and Dana Jo Howard are now jailed in Springfield.
Springfield police arrested Billy Joe Moad Junior on Thursday. The 23-year-old faces a pending charge of first-degree assault. He’s accused of punching a woman 20 times in the face after she rejected his sexual advances. Moad could face a judge in early June.
Greene County deputies took Dana Jo Howard into custody on Thursday. The 35-year-old faces charges of car theft and drug possession. KY3 featured both men as Crime Stoppers fugitives in April.
