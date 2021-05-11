Weekend storms across Ozarks bring down weatherheads, leaving homeowners without power

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Weekend storms and high winds brought down trees, damaged roofs and left some homeowners without power.

Several homes in Greene County lost power after their weatherheads and electrical boxes were damaged by storms. Restoring power to homes with damaged weatherheads is not as simple as quickly plugging power lines back into the electrical system.

“We need to make sure that a licensed electrician comes to look at that before we can actually bring service back into the house,” City Utilities spokesperson Joel Alexander said Monday. “We want to make sure that nothing is going to go on between the actual entry point for the electric service and that breaker panel, if you will, to make sure that everything is going to be safe when that power is restored.”

For some weatherheads, the damage was extreme. One home in Greene County lost power after the weatherhead pole got torn off the side of the house.

“The pipe for the meter, was right there, right all the way up. And when the tree fell down, it was coming on the wires,” Vuta Electrical owner Benjamin Vuta said. “It came back, like all off and you can see like it has really big screws here, so the tree was really heavy.”

With a severed power source, the homeowners had to find somewhere else to stay until it is all back up and running.

”To repair we will have to take everything off,” Vuta said. “Like we have to cut off everything, put everything back in new. New meter, new pipes, and weatherhead back on. Like brand new everything.”

Electricians like Vuta got all sorts of calls after the weekend wind gusts.

”On Saturday, the whole day we received a lot of calls,” he said. " ‘Hey we have the damage by the winds, the tree fell down on the wires, we have to have somebody out.’ “

Vuta said even if you think yours is only slightly damaged, it still might need a change.

”We see a lot of them, they leave it over there because they don’t want to spend the money to replace it, but with time, it’ll damage it more and more and that can cause a hazard,” he said. “So we recommend that if it’s a little bit bent, replace it with a new one.”

Utility Providers like City Utilities say repairing a weatherhead is ultimately the homeowner’s responsibility since it is their property, but they will try and work with you as quickly as they can to get power back after the fix.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.