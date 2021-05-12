Advertisement

CRIME STOPPERS: Springfield police search for woman charged with stealing

Investigators say Sara L. Graves is also accused of trespassing and drug crimes in Greene County.
By Maria Neider
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Sara Lanelle Graves
Sara Lanelle Graves(Springfield Police Department)

The Greater Springfield Area Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward to help police find this woman. Sara Lanelle Graves is charged with stealing in Greene County. Detectives say she’s also accused of trespassing and drug crimes. Police tell us the 34-year-old goes by the aliases “Sara Edmonds” and “Sara Lanelle.”

She has blue eyes and dyes her different colors. Graves also has several tattoos on her right arm. Investigators tell KY3/KSPR she has connections in Strafford and Miller. If you see her or have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). You could get up to $1,000 if your tip helps police arrest Graves.

Greater Springfield Area Crime Stoppers
CLICK HERE: Give a Crime Stoppers Tip
