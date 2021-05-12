Advertisement

SPONSORED: Bass Pro Fishing Tips: How to catch fish in the afternoon sunshine

By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 5:48 PM CDT
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Mike Webb, Bass Pro Shops sponsored angler and owner of Webb’s Guide Service, shares his fishing report from the area lakes for the week of May 11.

Table Rock Lake

Try top water early on points with trees. This pattern will work all day if it’s cloudy. On sunny days give a single tail grub, split shot rig, or Ned Rig a try in the same area. Fish are 12-15 feet deep.

Stockton Lake

A fluke or weightless Senko are working in the pockets and a jerk bait is still working on the points. On sunny days try a shaky head in the pockets.

Lake of the Ozarks

Jerk baits are still working in pockets, but shaky heads and small jigs are the most productive. Try fishing around docks near the back of pockets, or on banks with ledge rocks.

Bull Shoals Lake

The lake is 15 feet high and in a lot of places there is color in the water. Fishing is still good though. Using Ned Rigs on points, fish are in about 15 feet of water. Also on cloudy days use a wake bait near the bank.

