Two drownings reported in Benton County, Mo. on Tuesday

BENTON COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Water Division is investigating two drownings.

The first happened just after midnight Tuesday when someone saw Edward Larison, 58, of Warsaw floating in Town Branch Creek.

The second drowning was reported at the G3 mile marker on Truman Lake just before 4:00 p.m. Tuesday. The patrol says Arthur Hey, 50, of Fenton fell overboard after he stood up in a bass boat. The patrol says Hey was wearing a life jacket.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.