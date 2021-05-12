Advertisement

Two drownings reported in Benton County, Mo. on Tuesday

By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 3:34 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BENTON COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Water Division is investigating two drownings.

The first happened just after midnight Tuesday when someone saw Edward Larison, 58, of Warsaw floating in Town Branch Creek.

The second drowning was reported at the G3 mile marker on Truman Lake just before 4:00 p.m. Tuesday. The patrol says Arthur Hey, 50, of Fenton fell overboard after he stood up in a bass boat. The patrol says Hey was wearing a life jacket.

