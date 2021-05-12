Advertisement

Voters in Harrison, Ark. approve sales tax for community center, bond for parks

Former Harrison Junior High building/Harrison, Ark.
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Voters in Harrison Tuesday approved two questions regarding recreation improvements in the city.

Voters approved a half-cent sales tax to pay for $20 million of the cost of a recreation complex. The vote passed 917 to 638.

The complex will use an existing facility, the former Harrison Junior High School, rather than build a new one from the ground up. It includes much of the old building, but replacing it with an indoor aquatic center, recreation rooms and sports facilities. The gymnasium inside the 1950′s school will remain.
Voters failed a $40 million bond measure to build the facility from the ground up in 2019.

Voters also approved $20 million in bonds for other improvements to the parks system, including softball and baseball fields and trails. That vote passed 918 to 635.

