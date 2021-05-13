Firefighters battle intentionally set fire underneath bridge near Newburg, Mo.
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 9:56 AM CDT
NEWBURG, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters with the Doolittle Fire Protection District near Newburg battled a fire underneath a bridge they consider arson.
Firefighters responded to the Little Piney Bridge in Newburg for a large amount of driftwood on fire Wednesday night. They extinguished the fire before it did any damage to the bridge.
Investigators determined it to be intentionally set.
