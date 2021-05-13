FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Ready, Set, Rain

A little sunshine went a long way today to getting the temperature back to 70. Clouds have been streaming into the Ozarks all day and this will continue tonight. By morning a complex of thunderstorms is expected to be located in eastern Kansas. Temperatures will begin in the low 50′s.

Periods of showers and thunderstorms are forecast this weekend. (ky3)

The Kansas storm complex will push into the Ozarks during the day and weaken. A warm front then sets up along the Missouri Arkansas border. Additional thunderstorms are possible along this feature Saturday night.

Here are the projected high temperatures for Saturday. (ky3)

This feature will slowly push north to central Missouri the day. Showers and thunderstorms will follow this feature north. Sunday evening a stronger disturbance will spread yet another round of storms across the Ozarks.

Thunderstorms may linger into Monday. The timing, placement and strength of the storms will factor in how much rain accumulates. Right now lower amounts are forecast for north central Arkansas with highest amounts, maybe over two inches, in our northern counties. Sunday’s high temperature may reach the mid 70′s during a break in the rain.

The unsettled weather continues next week. (ky3)

Monday may be cooler with the better chance for rain, around 72. Next week there is a day to day chance for a pop up storms somewhere in the viewing area. Highs will jump to the mid and upper 70′s with lows from the upper 50′s to low 60′s.

The severe weather threat looks pretty low however there is a chance for hail in any stronger storm. The flooding threat on the other hand looks higher, especially if multiple rounds of rain can form over the area.