Harrison, Ark. voters approve city sales tax for community center and park improvements

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Residents in Harrison will soon notice some changes in their parks system after voting for a pair of money issues this week.

Voters approved a half-cent sales tax to pay for $20 million of the cost of a community center. The vote passed 917 to 638.

Harrison Mayor Jerry Jackson said a year and a half ago when the bond issued failed, city leaders knew they needed to make some changes.

”The main thing was the price we had a $40 million price tag and this time we went to 20,” Mayor Jerry Jackson said.

“One of the big things the community center is going to do it’s going to help kids at risk,” Jackson said.

Jackson said the city is getting 75% of it asked for the first time for half the price.

”That’s because we’re utilizing a lot of the older facilities,” Jackson said.

The community center will be located where the old junior high building currently sits.

”There’s a lot of history there next to the creek and it’s just gonna be a wonderful thing utilizing the old gym,” Jackson said.

Voters also approved a $20 million bond issue, to fund improvements to trails, and the baseball and softball fields.

”The ball fields are going to add turf and that’s going to make us one of the key players in the region for people to come here for tournaments,” Jackson said.

Harrison’s Joy Kuykendall said she’s looking forward to the additions to the community.

”The kids really need this in the community, it’ll be really nice for downtown and I’m really glad they’re keeping it in the Heart of Harrison,” Joy Kuykendall said.

Mayor Jackson said they expect to open the community center in the next year-and-a-half.

