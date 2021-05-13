Missouri governor drops voter-approved Medicaid expansion

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson dropped plans Thursday to expand the state’s Medicaid health care program to thousands of low-income adults after the Republican-led Legislature refused to provide funding for the voter-approved measure.

The Republican governor said his administration had withdrawn a request to expand coverage that had been submitted to the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services in compliance with a constitutional amendment passed by voters last November.

He noted that the state’s $35 billion budget approved by lawmakers last week didn’t provide the funding he had requested for an expansion of Medicaid, which is known is Missouri as MO HealthNet.

“Without a revenue source or funding authority from the General Assembly, we are unable to proceed with the expansion at this time and must withdraw our State Plan Amendments to ensure Missouri’s existing MO HealthNet program remains solvent,” Parson said Thursday.

The Missouri ballot measure said people ages 19-65 earning up to 138% of the federal poverty level — less than $17,774 annually for an individual or less than $37,570 for a family of four — “shall be eligible” and “shall receive coverage” for Medicaid benefits starting July 1. The amendment did not change existing eligibility standards for children and seniors, and it did not say how to pay for the expansion that is projected to cover a couple hundred thousand people.

Parson had opposed Medicaid expansion at the ballot box, but he said he would uphold the will of voters and so had included funding for it in the budget he proposed to lawmakers earlier this year.

The decision is likely to trigger a lawsuit from supporters of Medicaid expansion.

“It’s disappointing that it will take a court action to get it done,” said Mercy (of Springfield) President Craig McCoy, who pointed out that the health care industry as well as low-income patients are affected by the decision.

“You see all the stories about the rural hospitals closing in the state of Missouri,” he said. “This is a way to stop that process. Being a major employer in the state and looking at the impact in regards to the care that we’re able to provide, it will continue to impact health care across the state.”

CoxHealth also issued this statement about the decision which would have added an estimated 275,00 residents to Medicaid in July:

“This turn of events is disappointing, both because of health ramifications for people across the state, and because Medicaid Expansion is something Missouri voters chose. We believe that Missourians should be able to benefit from the federal money invested in the program, especially since allocations in the state budget were already made. However, we will continue to watch with great interest to see how things unfold, and believe that, if this ends up in court, our judicial system will do the right thing in listening to the will of the voters.”

Another group voicing its displeasure was the Missouri Budget Project, a non-profit organization that analyzes state budget, tax and economic issues.

“I would hope that we could look past the politics and look at what’s good for Missourians,” said Traci Gleason, the Vice President of External Affairs for the Missouri Budget Project. “The claims about the (budget) impact are pretty groundless. No other state that has already expanded has had to raise taxes or cut other services in order to fund the state’s share of expansion.”

“The reality is that the estimated cost of expanding Medicaid for the state of Missouri is $132 million,” McCoy said. “And it would create a draw down of about $2 billion into the state from federal funds.”

“Those funds that would be coming to the state will increase economic activity at the local and state level,” Gleason added. “It would generate jobs. It will increase state sales and income taxes.”

While voters approved of Medicaid expansion by a 53-to-47 percent margin, the decision not to fund it was basically a Republican-led effort.

“I think legislators will have to face that with their constituents in the next election cycle,” McCoy said. “The constituents spoke and the legislature doesn’t follow through and that’s just disappointing.”

“And ultimately it’s enshrined in the Constitution,” Gleason said with a shrug.

