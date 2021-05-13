On Your Side Investigation discovers Nixa business operated without licenses

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Customers paid for unlimited tans at a salon. The problem? Customers say the business is often closed and their packages expire soon.

On Your Side also discovered something else about the salon that got the attention of city and county workers.

“If you’re going to have a business, you got to be open,” said Brenda Pamperien.

She spent nearly $80 in mid-March on a unlimited tanning package at Bombay Tan Company.

“I actually called her before I bought the package to see if it was going to work with my schedule,” she said.

She says her package expires Friday. She wanted to tan three times a week. That didn’t happen.

“I was thinking I was going to be able to go every other day. That was not the case,” said Emily McGill.

McGill spent about $140 this spring. She says she tanned ten times. Her package expires at the end of the month.

“I think I’m just frustrated with the lack of communication, the waste of time and money. There’s not really any kind of post on her Facebook page to let anyone know she’s not going to be there that day. There have also been a couple times where it has been closed for prolonged periods without any kind of notice,” McGill said.

The hours are posted on the door with another sign that reads ‘call for updated daily hours’.

“She makes you call every single day, to find out if she’s there,” said Pamperien.

The voicemail says the owner had a back injury.

“I sympathize with anyone. I want them not to be hurt, but she should have that covered,” said Pamperien.

The door was open when On Your Side went to the business. Amy Weatherly, the owner, asked to speak with Ashley Reynolds outside.

She said she was closed for twelve days in a row because of a medical problem. She said she is the only employee.

“I’ve been honest with everybody. I’ve been fair with everybody. In fact, last week, I gave out $400 in free product,” said Weatherly.

We asked her if she would give customers an extension. She wouldn’t answer. We also asked her if she would address the complaints.

“On camera? Have a nice day. That’s unacceptable,” Weatherly told On Your Side reporter Ashley Reynolds.

On Your Side obtained the latest business license application, which you must have in Nixa. It expired at the end of 2019 with the previous owner. Weatherly has operated the business for about a year and a half without the license. That is until Thursday.

Christian County workers say Weatherly never applied for a Merchant’s License. If you are selling products, you must have it. Customers tell On Your Side they purchased lotions at the business.

When Reynolds asked Weatherly about the licenses, she did not respond.

While we were in the parking lot, a customer approached us.

“She’s not taking advantage of anyone. This is the free product that Amy gave me for the time out,” said Carol Baer.

We told her about the no licenses.

“I don’t know anything about the personal stuff,” Baer said.

Because of our investigation, a Nixa Compliance Officer visited the tanning salon three times on Wednesday. Each time, the business was closed. On Thursday morning they gave Weatherly the application for her license.

She filled it out and paid. She is now in good standing. There will not be punishment for not having one.

On the Merchant’s License, Christian County officials say they’ve mailed her two bills, seeking payment for last year and this year.

