Taste of the Ozarks: Grilled Artichoke, Lemon & Goat Cheese Flatbread

By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 12:57 PM CDT
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s a way to spice up your flatbread.

Grilled Artichoke, lemon and goat cheese flatbread

Ingredients:

4 ounces of goat cheese

1½ cups ricotta cheese

Zest and juice of 1 lemon

¾ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 large or 2 small flatbreads

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1½ cups marinated artichoke hearts

½ lemon, thinly sliced1 cup baby spinach

¼ cup fresh basil leaves

Crushed red-pepper flakes, for serving

Preheat a grill or grill pan over high heat. In a small bowl, stir together the goat cheese, lemon zest, lemon juice and black pepper. Brush both sides of the flatbread with olive oil and grill until lightly toasted and warm, about two minutes per side. Remove from heat. Spread the ricotta mixture evenly on the flatbread and top with the artichokes and lemon slices. Grill until the cheese mixture loosens slightly and the pizza is well heated, about three minutes. Transfer the pizza to a serving platter and garnish with the spinach, basil and crushed red-pepper flakes.

