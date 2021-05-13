10,000 portable propane tanks catch fire at plant in Marshfield, Mo.

MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters battled a large fire at a Marshfield, Mo. propane plant Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to the fire located at 740 South Prairie Lane around 5 p.m. Thursday at the Kosan Crisplant plant, formerly known as the Pinnacle plant. That is just off State Highway OO.

Investigators say three employees inside the facility escaped. Emergency crews treated one employee.

Investigators say up to 10,000 small propane tanks caught fire, leading to explosions. The propane tanks flew up into the air, making it a dangerous situation. It took firefighters about three hours to knock the flames down. Investigators say the fire became intense and hot quickly.

A plant spokesperson says employees are working with all public safety and regulatory agencies as they investigate a cause.

Viewers say the black smoke could be seen for miles.

