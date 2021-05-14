Advertisement

Blues win 7-3 in regular season finale, likely to open playoffs against Avalanche

St. Louis Blues' Brayden Schenn (10) celebrates his goal with Ryan O'Reilly (90), as Minnesota...
St. Louis Blues' Brayden Schenn (10) celebrates his goal with Ryan O'Reilly (90), as Minnesota Wild goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen (34) reacts during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, May 13, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP P hoto/Tom Gannam)(Tom Gannam | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 10:08 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (AP) - David Perron, Brayden Schenn, and Jordan Kyrou each scored twice and the St. Louis Blues scored seven straight goals to erase a first-period deficit and beat the Minnesota Wild 7-3 on Thursday night.

Zach Sanford also scored Jordan Binnington made 16 saves. The Blues are locked into fourth place in the West Division.

Nico Sturm, Marcus Foligno, and Ryan Suter scored and Kappo Kahkonen stopped 20 shots for Minnesota, locked into third place in the West.

Kahkonen had won four in a row. He finished the season with a Wild rookie-record 16 victories.

Schenn scored his second goal of the game and 16th of the season with 5:57 remaining in the second period to put St. Louis ahead 4-3. It marked the fourth time this season the Blues scored four goals in a period.

Perron scored his first goal of the game, tying it at 3 with 8:27 to go in the second period. He followed it up with a power play goal 5:50 into the third period to give him 19 goals and 58 points in 56 games. He became the first Blues player to average a point per game in the regular season since Pavol Demitra in 2002-03.

Kyrou scored his 13th and 14th goals later in the third period to effectively put the game out of reach.

RESTING UP:

Blues LW Jaden Schwartz was scratched for rest and D Colton Parayko sat and is day-to-day with general wear and tear. … The Wild scratched Ds Jonas Brodin and Jared Spurgeon, LWs Kirill Kaprisov and Kevin Fiala, and RW Mats Zucarello.

UP NEXT:

Wild: At Vegas or Colorado on Sunday to start playoffs.

Blues: At Vegas or Colorado on Monday night to start playoffs.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 AP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers responded to the crash around 11 a.m. near U.S. 60 and Box School Loop on Friday.
Driver dies in crash on U.S. 60 in Seymour, Mo.
Witnesses share images of fire at propane plant in Marshfield, Mo.
10,000 portable propane tanks catch fire at plant in Marshfield, Mo.
Camden County prosecutor announces charges in cold case from 1984.
COLD CASE ARREST: Camden County prosecutor announces charges in beating death of woman in 1984
Periods of showers and thunderstorms are forecast this weekend.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Ready, Set, Rain
Downtown Springfield businesses react to potential repeal of COVID-19 ordinance, end of masking

Latest News

Chicago White Sox's Jose Abreu, left, and Kansas City Royals' Hunter Dozier lay near each other...
Abreu, Dozier collide, Royals snap 11-game skid, beat Chisox
Missouri running back Larry Rountree III scores on a touchdown run during the first half of an...
Missouri bill allows athlete earnings, higher tuition rates
File-This Dec. 8, 2019, file photo shows Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones catching a...
Vikings send CB Hughes to Chiefs in late-round pick swap
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty throws during the fifth inning of a baseball...
Flaherty’s 7th win lifts Cards as Burnes walks 1st batter