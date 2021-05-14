Advertisement

CATCH-A-CROOK: Man steals veterans donations from Springfield business

The thief took hundreds of dollars in cash from a business on West Sunshine near West Bypass.
By Maria Neider
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 10:59 PM CDT
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

May 8th, Mike's Antiques Store on West Sunshine & West Bypass.
May 8th, Mike's Antiques Store on West Sunshine & West Bypass.

Greene County deputies want your help identifying a thief. The man stole hundreds of cash donations meant for veterans. The crime happened at Mike’s Antiques Store on West Sunshine near West Bypass. Security cameras show a man walk into the business around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 8th.

The man reportedly stole $300 to $800 in cash donations from a Springfield business.
The man reportedly stole $300 to $800 in cash donations from a Springfield business.

Just minutes later, video shows him running off with the jar. The business owner says he took $300 to $800 in donations. If you recognize this man, call the Greene County Tipline at 417-829-6230.

Security video shows the man running across the parking lot with the donations jar.
Security video shows the man running across the parking lot with the donations jar.
Greene County Sheriff's Office
CLICK HERE: Give a tip to the Greene County Sheriff's Office
