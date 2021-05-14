CATCH-A-CROOK: Man steals veterans donations from Springfield business

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

May 8th, Mike's Antiques Store on West Sunshine & West Bypass. (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

Greene County deputies want your help identifying a thief. The man stole hundreds of cash donations meant for veterans. The crime happened at Mike’s Antiques Store on West Sunshine near West Bypass. Security cameras show a man walk into the business around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 8th.

The man reportedly stole $300 to $800 in cash donations from a Springfield business. (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

Just minutes later, video shows him running off with the jar. The business owner says he took $300 to $800 in donations. If you recognize this man, call the Greene County Tipline at 417-829-6230.

Security video shows the man running across the parking lot with the donations jar. (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.