CATCH-A-CROOK: Man steals veterans donations from Springfield business
The thief took hundreds of dollars in cash from a business on West Sunshine near West Bypass.
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 10:59 PM CDT
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -
Greene County deputies want your help identifying a thief. The man stole hundreds of cash donations meant for veterans. The crime happened at Mike’s Antiques Store on West Sunshine near West Bypass. Security cameras show a man walk into the business around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 8th.
Just minutes later, video shows him running off with the jar. The business owner says he took $300 to $800 in donations. If you recognize this man, call the Greene County Tipline at 417-829-6230.
