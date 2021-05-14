Downtown Springfield businesses react to potential repeal of COVID-19 ordinance, end of masking

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield City Council will meet Monday to consider repealing the COVID-19 ordinance and end city-wide masking requirements.

This comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday that you no longer have to wear a mask in most places, including businesses and churches, if you’re fully vaccinated.

Businesses downtown have been adapting to the COVID-19 guidance over the last year.

Owner of Seattle Roast Coffee, Morris Dock, says he’s not ready to give up masking just yet.

”I think it’s a good thing to do,” Dock says. “I don’t want to offend a customer one way or the other, and I think it would be safer for them as well because you don’t know who’s coming in.”

Dock opened up Seattle Roast Coffee during the pandemic and feels most comfortable when masked. Dock says, if city council does repeal the ordinance, he’ll still have his employees wearing masks for a little while longer.

“Let’s keep our mask on unless you are away from the work area,” Dock says.

When it comes to customers, his shop plans to continue to be accommodating.

“If someone comes in without a mask, we’ll still offer them a mask,” Dock says. “If they don’t want it, unless they’re just rude for some reason, I’m not going to force them.”

Right across the street is Mediterranean restaurant Riad. Owner Sean Matar says he’s hopeful for no more masks in the near future.

“Removing the mask ordinance will probably encourage more people to come out,” Matar says.

Most of Matar’s business has turned into takeout or delivery. When it comes to people eating in person, he’s looking forward to it being closer to normal.

“It definitely will make our jobs a little easier, where don’t have to enforce the mask ordinance,” Matar says.

Matar says it’ll take a long time for his business to bounce back.

“We basically had no revenue for a good portion of last year,” Matar says. “There are bills that we still have from last year that need to get paid, so it’ll be a while before we can rest.”

Both Matar and Dock say they think city council will make the best decision for the community. However, Dock knows you can’t please everyone.

“You’ll have a few people that say ‘You’re not masked, I’m not coming in,’” Dock says “You’ll have some people that say ‘You’re masked, I’m not coming in.’”

City council will vote on Monday, May 17, on whether or not to repeal the ordinance. That means after May 27, masks would no longer be required in Springfield.

