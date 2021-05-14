Family plans memorial service Saturday for college student killed in crash near Rogersville, Mo.

STRAFFORD, Mo. (KY3) - Family of a college student killed in a crash near Rogersville, Mo. will hold a memorial service Saturday.

The crash happened the morning of May 7. Troopers say Mercedes Luna, 21, swerved to avoid a dark-colored Hyundai SUV as its driver attempted to pass a Federal Express truck in a no passing zone on State Highway 125. Investigators are searching for the driver of the SUV who failed to stop.

Luna served as a student-teacher in the Logan-Rogersville School District. She would have graduated from Drury University Saturday.

The memorial service for Luna starts Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Water Mill Church of Christ. Staff of the funeral home will stream the service. Watch the service Saturday below.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.