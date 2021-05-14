Advertisement

Federal Express hosting COVID-19 vaccination clinic Friday evening in Strafford, Mo.

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STRAFFORD, Mo. (KY3) - Federal Express is teaming up with the Springfield-Greene County Health Department for a COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

Health leaders will administer shots Friday evening from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome at the facility at 2700 North Mulroy Road in Strafford. You can choose between the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Fed Ex asked for the clinic for its own employees. Management decided to open up the clinic for the public.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers responded to the crash around 11 a.m. near U.S. 60 and Box School Loop on Friday.
Driver dies in crash on U.S. 60 in Seymour, Mo.
Witnesses share images of fire at propane plant in Marshfield, Mo.
10,000 portable propane tanks catch fire at plant in Marshfield, Mo.
Camden County prosecutor announces charges in cold case from 1984.
COLD CASE ARREST: Camden County prosecutor announces charges in beating death of woman in 1984
Periods of showers and thunderstorms are forecast this weekend.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Ready, Set, Rain
Downtown Springfield businesses react to potential repeal of COVID-19 ordinance, end of masking

Latest News

A new Axios-Ipsos poll finds more Americans went out to eat last week than at any other time...
States, business sort out what new CDC mask guidance means
Walmart will no longer require customers or employees who are fully vaccinated to wear masks,...
Walmart drops mask requirement for vaccinated customers, employees
When it comes to the Moderna and Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines, the CDC says the two are not...
Study: Mixing COVID vaccines causes side effects
When it comes to the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines, the CDC says the two are not...
Mixing COVID vaccines tied to side effects
Disney CEO Bob Chapek hinted that there could be a change to the mandatory mask requirement at...
Disney CEO says attendance caps at parks being raised