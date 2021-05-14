Federal Express hosting COVID-19 vaccination clinic Friday evening in Strafford, Mo.

STRAFFORD, Mo. (KY3) - Federal Express is teaming up with the Springfield-Greene County Health Department for a COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

Health leaders will administer shots Friday evening from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome at the facility at 2700 North Mulroy Road in Strafford. You can choose between the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Fed Ex asked for the clinic for its own employees. Management decided to open up the clinic for the public.

