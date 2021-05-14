Advertisement

Firefighters rescue man trapped in garbage truck

By KOCO staff
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) - Firefighters rescued a man trapped in the back of garbage truck in Oklahoma early Thursday morning.

It’s unknown why the man was there.

The truck driver didn’t know the man was there until he was spotted on one of the truck’s cameras.

The driver then called 911.

It was considered a life-threatening incident.

Emergency crews managed to pull him out. He was taken to a hospital in an ambulance.

There’s no word yet on his condition.

Copyright 2021 KOCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers responded to the crash around 11 a.m. near U.S. 60 and Box School Loop on Friday.
Driver dies in crash on U.S. 60 in Seymour, Mo.
Witnesses share images of fire at propane plant in Marshfield, Mo.
10,000 portable propane tanks catch fire at plant in Marshfield, Mo.
Camden County prosecutor announces charges in cold case from 1984.
COLD CASE ARREST: Camden County prosecutor announces charges in beating death of woman in 1984
Periods of showers and thunderstorms are forecast this weekend.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Ready, Set, Rain
Downtown Springfield businesses react to potential repeal of COVID-19 ordinance, end of masking

Latest News

Palestinians flee their homes after overnight Israeli heavy missile strikes on their...
Israeli airstrike on Gaza home kills 10, mostly children
Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Tuesday,...
Granholm: Normal service at gas pump likely by late Sunday
In this photo March 22, 2013 file photo, the exterior of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS)...
IRS to the rescue? Tax audits eyed for infrastructure cash
Missouri online sales tax bill
Businesses and lawmakers say Missouri online sales tax bill could help level playing field
Officers say security video caught this man stealing from several vehicles this week.
CATCH-A-CROOK: West Plains police investigate series of car break-ins