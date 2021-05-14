Advertisement

Missouri bill allows athlete earnings, higher tuition rates

Missouri running back Larry Rountree III scores on a touchdown run during the first half of an...
Missouri running back Larry Rountree III scores on a touchdown run during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Arkansas Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)(L.G. Patterson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — College athletes could cash in on their fame, but students also could face higher tuition rates as a result of legislation that won final approval Friday in Missouri.

The bill would add Missouri to a growing list of states enacting laws that would allow student athletes to earn money for autographs, sponsorships or other uses of their names, images, likenesses or athletic reputations.

Missouri lawmakers said it was vital to keep pace with other states, especially in the Southeastern Conference, where there is stiff competition to recruit top athletes. Governors in Georgia and South Carolina signed similar bills last week, and athlete compensation measures also have been passed in the rival SEC states of Alabama, Arkansas, Florida and Mississippi.

“We need to get the blue chip recruits to the University of Missouri,” Republican state Rep. Kurtis Gregory, a former Missouri football player, said during prior debate on the bill.

The athlete compensation measure is included in a broader higher education bill that would repeal a cap — effective in July 2022 — on annual tuition rate increases that has been in place for more than a decade. That provision also would allow colleges and universities to charge different tuition rates for different types of courses, so long as they no longer charge course fees.

Some supporters of the tuition changes said they are necessary, in part, because state funding for higher education has declined in some years or failed to keep pace with inflation during the past decade.

It’s an “absolute shame this has to happen,” said Democratic state Rep. Peter Merideth, who nonetheless supported the bill.

The House gave final approval Friday to the legislation, which previously passed the Senate. It now goes to Gov. Mike Parson.

Other provisions of the bill would grant statewide missions to several universities.

Southeast Missouri State University would be given a statewide mission in the visual and performing arts, computer science and cybersecurity.

Northwest Missouri State University would gain a statewide mission in educator preparation, emergency and disaster management, and profession-based learning.

Harris-Stowe State University would get a statewide mission in science, technology, engineering and mathematics for under-represented and under-resourced students.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers responded to the crash around 11 a.m. near U.S. 60 and Box School Loop on Friday.
Driver dies in crash on U.S. 60 in Seymour, Mo.
Witnesses share images of fire at propane plant in Marshfield, Mo.
10,000 portable propane tanks catch fire at plant in Marshfield, Mo.
Camden County prosecutor announces charges in cold case from 1984.
COLD CASE ARREST: Camden County prosecutor announces charges in beating death of woman in 1984
Periods of showers and thunderstorms are forecast this weekend.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Ready, Set, Rain
Downtown Springfield businesses react to potential repeal of COVID-19 ordinance, end of masking

Latest News

Missouri online sales tax bill
Businesses and lawmakers say Missouri online sales tax bill could help level playing field
Officers say security video caught this man stealing from several vehicles this week.
CATCH-A-CROOK: West Plains police investigate series of car break-ins
CATCH-A-CROOK: West Plains police investigate series of car break-ins
CATCH-A-CROOK: West Plains police investigate series of car break-ins
While a fire at a Marshfield propane facility set off a hot spot that could be seen from space,...
Fire at Marshfield propane plant was big enough to be picked up by satellite images, but could have been worse
MO online sales tax
Missouri lawmakers working to approve online sales tax