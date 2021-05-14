Advertisement

Driver dies in crash on U.S. 60 in Seymour, Mo.

Troopers responded to the crash around 11 a.m. near U.S. 60 and Box School Loop on Friday.
Troopers responded to the crash around 11 a.m. near U.S. 60 and Box School Loop on Friday.
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
SEYMOUR, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Seymour involving two vehicles.

Angela Perdicardo, 57, of Harrisonville, Mo. died in the crash.

Troopers responded to the crash around 11 a.m. Friday near U.S. 60 and Box School Loop. Investigators say Perdicardo came to an abrupt stop in the right-hand lane of the highway. The driver of a truck then hit the car from behind.

The driver and a passenger in the truck suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

