Missouri lawmakers back lawsuits over police budget cuts

By Associated Press
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri lawmakers targeted the “defund the police” movement backed by racial justice advocates Friday, passing legislation that would allow people to sue cities that cut funding for police by more than a certain amount.

The legislation, which drew support primarily from Republicans, lets people file suits asking courts to block reductions in law enforcement funding when it is cut by more than 12% compared to other departments over a five-year period.

The House approval sends the measure to Gov. Mike Parson. The Senate previously passed it.

The bill also contains other protections for law enforcement officers, including a list of guidelines for internal reviews of possible police misconduct meant to ensure police are treated fairly. It prohibits probation or parole for people convicted of dangerous felonies against police, firefighters or emergency service providers.

It also creates new misdemeanor crimes of interference with a health care facility or ambulance service.

Another part of the bill would make it a misdemeanor crime to vandalize a public monument.

Many Democratic lawmakers opposed the bill. Rep. Rasheen Aldridge, of St. Louis, said it sends the wrong message to communities that want to have better relationships with law enforcement officers.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 AP. All rights reserved.

