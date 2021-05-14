Advertisement

Missouri Senate votes to block federal gun law enforcement

Generic gun image
Generic gun image(Gray Television)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 9:41 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri senators on Thursday passed a bill to block local police from enforcing federal gun laws, sending the bill to the House just hours before lawmakers’ Friday deadline.

The Republican-led state Senate voted 22-10 in favor of the bill.

If enacted, the Missouri measure would penalize local police departments if their officers enforce federal gun laws. Those agencies could be sued and would face minimum $50,000 fines.

Federal law enforcement could still enforce federal gun laws, but any Missouri officers would be barred from helping.

Republican backers have said they’re motivated by the possibility of new federal gun restrictions under Democratic President Joe Biden and the Democratic-led U.S. House.

Idaho’s Republican Gov. Brad Little signed a similar bill into law Tuesday.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers responded to the crash around 11 a.m. near U.S. 60 and Box School Loop on Friday.
Driver dies in crash on U.S. 60 in Seymour, Mo.
Witnesses share images of fire at propane plant in Marshfield, Mo.
10,000 portable propane tanks catch fire at plant in Marshfield, Mo.
Camden County prosecutor announces charges in cold case from 1984.
COLD CASE ARREST: Camden County prosecutor announces charges in beating death of woman in 1984
Periods of showers and thunderstorms are forecast this weekend.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Ready, Set, Rain
Downtown Springfield businesses react to potential repeal of COVID-19 ordinance, end of masking

Latest News

Missouri online sales tax bill
Businesses and lawmakers say Missouri online sales tax bill could help level playing field
Officers say security video caught this man stealing from several vehicles this week.
CATCH-A-CROOK: West Plains police investigate series of car break-ins
CATCH-A-CROOK: West Plains police investigate series of car break-ins
CATCH-A-CROOK: West Plains police investigate series of car break-ins
While a fire at a Marshfield propane facility set off a hot spot that could be seen from space,...
Fire at Marshfield propane plant was big enough to be picked up by satellite images, but could have been worse
MO online sales tax
Missouri lawmakers working to approve online sales tax