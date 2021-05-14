Advertisement

City of Nixa, Mo. warns residents not to throw grass clippings into the streets

Grass clippings carry pollutants which may be washed into rivers and streams
By Leah Hill
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - When you are cutting your grass, city leaders in Nixa ask you to not cut corners and throw your grass clippings in the streets.

The mowing season is picking up. With many outdoors today catching up on yard work before the rain, the city of Nixa took to Facebook to warn against tossing clippings in the streets.

Shawn Jones, with 417 Mowing, said, “I think it looks worse out in the street than in the yard.”

Rain water washes clippings into rivers and streams, where pollutant buildup harms the creatures and fish. Fertilizer from the lawn gets caught in those clippings. Grass will also buildup in drainage systems causing clogs.

“All the extra nitrogen and chemicals that are in the law fertilizer are going to collect there, and that’s just going to create algae,” Jones said.

Grass clippings also create a road hazard. Brad Calbert, the owner of Skunkwerks Moto & Engineering said accidents happen when cyclists slam on their brakes when they see a road hazard.

“They see the grass clippings, or any other hazard in the roads, panic, grab a handful of brake and down they go,” Calbert said.

If you are on a bike in the rain, take it slow.

“The wet grass clippings, if you’re driving on them in wet roads and you’re easing off of the throttle, they don’t pose anymore of a hazard,” Calbert said.

It’s best to keep clippings off the road in the first place.

Best thing to do is mulch the clippings up, which will keep the nutrients in the yard.

If you do not like the look of clippings, bag them up and sweep them off of the street.

The following organizations can offer assistance with grass clippings:

Springfield Yardwaste Recycling Center - 3790 S Farm Rd 119, Brookline, Mo. 65619

Nixa Recycling Center - 1093 Eaglecrest St, Nixa, Mo. 65714

Republic Brush and Yardwaste Facility - 915 North West Avenue, Republic, Mo.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

