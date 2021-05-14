PICTURES: Firefighters battle propane plant fire in Marshfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters battled a large fire at a Marshfield, Mo. propane plant Thursday

Firefighters responded to the fire located at 740 South Prairie Lane around 5 p.m. Thursday at the Kosan Crisplant plant, formerly known as the Pinnacle plant. That is just off State Highway OO.

Investigators say three employees inside the facility escaped. Emergency crews treated one employee.

