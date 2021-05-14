PICTURES: Viewers share images of propane plant fire in Marshfield, Mo.

MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters battled a large fire at a Marshfield, Mo. propane plant.

Firefighters responded to the fire located at 740 South Prairie Lane around 5 p.m. Thursday at the Kosan Crisplant plant, formerly known as the Pinnacle Plant. That is just off State Highway OO.

Viewers above shared images of the fire and smoke. Some say they could see the smoke from nearly 45 minutes away.

