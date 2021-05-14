Police arrest 2 for recent burglaries, attempted thefts in Republic, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Officers with the Republic Police Department solved a string of recent residential burglaries and attempted thefts.

Officers recovered several stolen items at a location in Springfield. Officers arrested the suspects at the location. Investigators say they are awaiting formal charges to be filed in the case.

Police remind you to lock up your homes and leave your garage doors closed.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

