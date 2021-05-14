Advertisement

Police arrest 2 for recent burglaries, attempted thefts in Republic, Mo.

Republic Police Department
Republic Police Department(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Officers with the Republic Police Department solved a string of recent residential burglaries and attempted thefts.

Officers recovered several stolen items at a location in Springfield. Officers arrested the suspects at the location. Investigators say they are awaiting formal charges to be filed in the case.

Police remind you to lock up your homes and leave your garage doors closed.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers responded to the crash around 11 a.m. near U.S. 60 and Box School Loop on Friday.
Driver dies in crash on U.S. 60 in Seymour, Mo.
Witnesses share images of fire at propane plant in Marshfield, Mo.
10,000 portable propane tanks catch fire at plant in Marshfield, Mo.
Camden County prosecutor announces charges in cold case from 1984.
COLD CASE ARREST: Camden County prosecutor announces charges in beating death of woman in 1984
Periods of showers and thunderstorms are forecast this weekend.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Ready, Set, Rain
Downtown Springfield businesses react to potential repeal of COVID-19 ordinance, end of masking

Latest News

Missouri online sales tax bill
Businesses and lawmakers say Missouri online sales tax bill could help level playing field
Officers say security video caught this man stealing from several vehicles this week.
CATCH-A-CROOK: West Plains police investigate series of car break-ins
CATCH-A-CROOK: West Plains police investigate series of car break-ins
CATCH-A-CROOK: West Plains police investigate series of car break-ins
While a fire at a Marshfield propane facility set off a hot spot that could be seen from space,...
Fire at Marshfield propane plant was big enough to be picked up by satellite images, but could have been worse
MO online sales tax
Missouri lawmakers working to approve online sales tax