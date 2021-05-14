Advertisement

Springfield man convicted of sex crimes involving 5-year-old girl

Published: May. 13, 2021 at 7:35 PM CDT
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Greene County jury convicted a Springfield man Thursday for sex crimes involving a five-year-old girl.

Stephen Perry, 61, was found guilty of one count of first-degree. statutory sodomy. The charge dates back to March 29, 2018, alleging that he inappropriately touched a five-year old girl who lived nearby, according to a news release from the Greene County prosecuting attorney.

Perry has also been accused of similar conduct in 2008 for a different neighbor who was six years old at the time, per the prosecuting attorney. The state alleged and proved the prior conduct to enhance the his sentence.

Perry could face a life sentence after he was charged as a predatory offender for his prior conduct from 2008.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Dane Rennier and Mel Myears. It was investigated by the Springfield Police Department.

