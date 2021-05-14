Advertisement

Vikings send CB Hughes to Chiefs in late-round pick swap

File-This Dec. 8, 2019, file photo shows Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones catching a...
File-This Dec. 8, 2019, file photo shows Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones catching a pass ahead of Minnesota Vikings cornerback Mike Hughes, right, during the first half of an NFL football game, in Minneapolis. The Vikings have declined the fifth-year contract option for Hughes. The 2018 first-round pick has missed more than half of the games to injuries since he was drafted. Neck trouble that first occurred in 2019 continued last season and limited him to four games. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King, File)(Andy Clayton-King | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 9:37 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings traded cornerback Mike Hughes, their 2018 first-round draft pick, to the Kansas City Chiefs in a swap of late-round selections Thursday.

The Vikings sent their 2022 seventh-round pick to the Chiefs for their 2022 sixth-round choice, a minimal gain for an injury-hampered player in danger of being released.

The Vikings last week declined the fifth-year contract option for Hughes, who has 13 passes defensed, three fumble recoveries and two interceptions in 24 career games. Hughes missed more than half of Minnesota’s games over the last three years to injuries, first tearing the ACL in his left knee as a rookie. He cracked a bone in his neck in the last regular-season game in 2019 that kept him out of the playoffs. Neck trouble persisted last year, limiting him to four games.

The Vikings drafted three cornerbacks last year: Jeff Gladney in the first round, Cameron Dantzler in the third round and Harrison Hand in the fifth round. Then they added two free agents at the position this spring: Patrick Peterson, the three-time All-Pro, and Mackensie Alexander, the team’s 2016 second-round pick who returned after one season away.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers responded to the crash around 11 a.m. near U.S. 60 and Box School Loop on Friday.
Driver dies in crash on U.S. 60 in Seymour, Mo.
Witnesses share images of fire at propane plant in Marshfield, Mo.
10,000 portable propane tanks catch fire at plant in Marshfield, Mo.
Camden County prosecutor announces charges in cold case from 1984.
COLD CASE ARREST: Camden County prosecutor announces charges in beating death of woman in 1984
Periods of showers and thunderstorms are forecast this weekend.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Ready, Set, Rain
Downtown Springfield businesses react to potential repeal of COVID-19 ordinance, end of masking

Latest News

Chicago White Sox's Jose Abreu, left, and Kansas City Royals' Hunter Dozier lay near each other...
Abreu, Dozier collide, Royals snap 11-game skid, beat Chisox
Missouri running back Larry Rountree III scores on a touchdown run during the first half of an...
Missouri bill allows athlete earnings, higher tuition rates
St. Louis Blues' Brayden Schenn (10) celebrates his goal with Ryan O'Reilly (90), as Minnesota...
Blues win 7-3 in regular season finale, likely to open playoffs against Avalanche
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty throws during the fifth inning of a baseball...
Flaherty’s 7th win lifts Cards as Burnes walks 1st batter