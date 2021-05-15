Businesses and lawmakers say Missouri online sales tax bill could help level playing field

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A newly-passed bill would require out-of-state businesses to collect sales taxes from Missouri residents on their online purchases. Businesses and lawmakers say it would help level the playing field.

Missouri is the only state with a sales tax that has not approved some kind of requirement that out-of-state online stores collect taxes on items sold to residents. Supporters say it is unfair that local Missouri stores have to charge sales taxes while out-of-state online retailers do not.

“It seems like every other state, or for the most part, most other states are doing this already, so we might as well jump on that bandwagon,” Springfield business owner Ben Thomas said. “A lot of retail businesses moved online, which has decreased the tax base for the Missouri government, so it’s also a way for them to re-tap into that retail tax base.”

It is no surprise that a lot of shopping this past year went from the bag to the screen. Businesses big and small had to adapt.

”We already had an online store, but we made a big pivot and big focus to really drive home that online business,” Thomas said.

For Thomas and those at Five Pound Apparel, part of that came along with some fun changes.

”That was including some new product offerings, like a T-shirt club, which allowed people to subscribe and get new T-shirt designs on a monthly basis, which was totally new,” he said. “We had never done that before.”

After a year where things like clothing, purses, and just about everything else have sold online like never before, Thomas said this might be a nice little boost.

”At face value, it sure seems like it would level the playing field a little bit for Missouri businesses to bring. To have a level tax base for people buying in state versus out of state,” he said.

After all, Thomas said online sales are not going away anytime soon. Quite the opposite actually.

”We’ve seen that element of our business grow,” he said. “It’s not what it was at peak Corona times, you know, but it is still very high. And we have really focused on that moving forward and it will continue to be our focus.”

The bill would also cut state income taxes in exchange. Right now it just needs the governor’s signature, which is likely. He has been an advocate for this type of legislation.

