CATCH-A-CROOK: West Plains police investigate series of car break-ins
Officers want to identify a man caught on security video stealing from vehicles this week.
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) -
West Plains police are investigating several car break-ins this week. Officers think a man caught on surveillance video may be behind the crimes. The security video shows him checking out vehicles in the 300 block of Walnut Street.
You can see him checking for unlocked doors and peering into cars, looking for valuables. He eventually gets into a truck that the owner left unlocked.
Investigators have a couple of images of his face.
The man also has several tattoos on both legs. If you have any information, call the West Plains Police Department or send an email at CrimeTips@westplains.net.
