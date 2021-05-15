Advertisement

CATCH-A-CROOK: West Plains police investigate series of car break-ins

Officers want to identify a man caught on security video stealing from vehicles this week.
By Maria Neider
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) -

Officers say this man could be connected to several car break-ins this week.
Officers say this man could be connected to several car break-ins this week.(West Plains Police Department)

West Plains police are investigating several car break-ins this week. Officers think a man caught on surveillance video may be behind the crimes. The security video shows him checking out vehicles in the 300 block of Walnut Street.

The man has several tattoos on both legs.
You can see him checking for unlocked doors and peering into cars, looking for valuables. He eventually gets into a truck that the owner left unlocked.

Security video shows this man getting into a truck in the 300 block of Walnut Street.
Security video shows this man getting into a truck in the 300 block of Walnut Street.(West Plains Police Department)

Investigators have a couple of images of his face.

The man also has several tattoos on both legs. If you have any information, call the West Plains Police Department or send an email at CrimeTips@westplains.net.

West Plains Police Department FB Page
