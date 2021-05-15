Clean Green Springfield collecting unwanted mattresses to recycle

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you have a mattress you’re no longer using, there’s a chance to make sure it ends up in the right hands.

Clean Green Springfield is collecting mattresses to recycle Saturday afternoon. Residents can drop off up to two unwanted mattresses or one mattress and box spring set.

A “Mattress Toss” event is planned from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. You can visit the drop-off site at 404 N. Jefferson in Downtown Springfield.

“With a good chance of rain in the forecast, we encourage residents to please COVER MATTRESSES with a tarp during transport. Recyclable mattresses must be clean, DRY and not infested,” says the City of Springfield.

Keep an eye on the city’s social media accounts for any updates or early closure notices.

For next weekend, the city is planning a tire toss event to safely recycle old tires.

