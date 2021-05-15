Advertisement

Clean Green Springfield collecting unwanted mattresses to recycle

By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you have a mattress you’re no longer using, there’s a chance to make sure it ends up in the right hands.

Clean Green Springfield is collecting mattresses to recycle Saturday afternoon. Residents can drop off up to two unwanted mattresses or one mattress and box spring set.

A “Mattress Toss” event is planned from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. You can visit the drop-off site at 404 N. Jefferson in Downtown Springfield.

“With a good chance of rain in the forecast, we encourage residents to please COVER MATTRESSES with a tarp during transport. Recyclable mattresses must be clean, DRY and not infested,” says the City of Springfield.

Keep an eye on the city’s social media accounts for any updates or early closure notices.

For next weekend, the city is planning a tire toss event to safely recycle old tires.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joint police effort in Columbia, Mo. rescues 9 victims, including 2 children from human trafficking operation
More rain and storms Sunday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: More rain and storms on Sunday
The Ozarks Coca-Cola/Dr Pepper Bottling Company has opened a new warehouse and distribution...
Ozarks Coca-Cola/Dr. Pepper Bottling Company celebrates grand opening of new Springfield facility
Camden County prosecutor announces charges in cold case from 1984.
COLD CASE ARREST: Camden County prosecutor announces charges in beating death of woman in 1984
James Doty is behind bars after being accused of various sex crimes with minors involving...
Douglas County man behind bars, accused of sex crimes involving minors through social media

Latest News

Missing Tiger Found in Texas
Branson to host first of three town hall meetings on proposed new animal ordinance May 20.
Friends and family hold memorial service in memory of Mercedes Luna
Mercedes Luna died in a crash near Rogersville, Mo.
Friends and family hold memorial service in memory of Mercedes Luna
If you live in Branson city officials want to hear from you about a new proposed animal...
Branson to host three town hall meetings on proposed animal ordinance, first set for May 20