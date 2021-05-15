Advertisement

Douglas County man behind bars, accused of sex crimes involving minors through social media

James Doty is behind bars after being accused of various sex crimes with minors involving social media.(Douglas County Sheriff's Office)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A Douglas County man is behind bars after being accused of various sex crimes with minors involving social media.

James Doty, 29, of Ava, Missouri, was booked into the Douglas County Jail earlier this month.

Doty faces three counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child (creating substantial risk). Per court records, it’s his first offense of sexual conduct, so he faces Class D felony charges.

In April, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office received a tip from another agency that Doty was having sexual contact with minors through social media. A warrant was issued May 6 after investigators determined there was probable cause over the alleged crimes.

Bond has been set at $10,000 cash only. There are other bond conditions as well, including CPS supervision to monitor cell phone activity, no contact with victims, no social media platform use and no unsupervised contact with anyone under 17.

A preliminary hearing in the case is set for June 24.

