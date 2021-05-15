Advertisement

Farmers Market of the Ozarks offers vaccines to newly-eligible children

By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Earlier this week, Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine was authorized for children between the ages of 12 to 15.

Children who meet the age criteria can now be vaccinated at state-supported mass vaccination events, such as one held Saturday at the Farmers Market of the Ozarks.

Missouri’s Emergency Management Agency says, while the Pfizer vaccine is available for teens, they specify that parental permission is required.

If you or your child missed the vaccination opportunity Saturday, there is a similar event Sunday at “The Venues” site at 2616 East Battlefield Rd. It runs from 10:30-11:30 a.m. They’re offering the Pfizer vaccine along with the Johnson & Johnson Vaccine.

While walk-ins are always welcome, you can save time by registering for clinics in advance.

For more vaccination opportunities in Springfield, CLICK HERE.

