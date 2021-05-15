FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Humid & warm today, storms tonight

A few showers and thunderstorms moved across central Missouri this morning but will clear out before the day really gets going.

Broken clouds will be present through the day and with the warm front moving northward our temperatures will warm significantly compared to yesterday. We’ll sit in the mid and upper 70s across the Ozarks this afternoon. Expect the humidity to rise this afternoon as moisture returns.

Warm & humid today (KYTV)

While the warm front may force a few isolated showers in the afternoon, the main bulk of rain looks to hold off until closer to dinner time. First, we’ll see a couple showers and a few thunderstorms primarily north of highway 54, as the even wears on we’ll have low pressure moving in and riding the front which will eventually stall out. This will create a second forcing for storms, a few of which may be on the stronger side and produce small hail and gusty winds. Overall, severe threat is low.

A few stronger storms possible overnight (KYTV)

The Ozarks are only in a marginal risk for severe weather for tonight through tomorrow morning because of the potential for small hail and gusty winds.

Marginal risk for severe weather tonight (KYTV)

Temperatures tonight with the rain sit in the low 60s with tomorrow rebounding to 70 degrees.

Rainfall accumulations will be on the higher end with storms moving in overnight. Some counties, especially out to the west, will see the greatest potential for high accumulations. Around an inch or two is possible. Those amounts decrease as you move east. Given the potential for some high rainfall accumulations through tomorrow, as well as chances for rain every single day this week, flooding will be a growing concern. Low lying areas and low water crossings will pose the greatest risk for a flood. Take extra care this week. Never drive through flooded roads.

By the end of the week the area could see more than 4″ of rain for areas along the Missouri/Kansas boarder, around 1-3″ for areas along highway 65, with decreasing amounts east.

High rainfall accumulations for the next 7 days (KYTV)

As for temperatures with the upcoming week, they will continue to rise. Highs generally in the mid and upper 70s, with potential for seeing an 80-degree day by the end of the week. Overnight lows won’t be uncomfortable by any means with lows in the 60s.