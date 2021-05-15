Advertisement

Little Rock drops mask mandate following new CDC guidance

(AP Photo/Andrew Demillo)(Andrew Demillo | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 8:02 AM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas’ capital city is dropping its requirement to wear a mask to combat the coronavirus following loosened federal guidance and a new state law that will ban local mandates, Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott said Friday.

Scott said the city’s mask mandate will end Saturday, though private entities, hospitals and churches can still enforce their own requirements on employees and patrons. People entering City of Little Rock indoor facilities will still be required to wear a mask, the mayor said.

“We strongly encourage residents to continue wearing face coverings in public until we reach the desired vaccination rate in our city, as outlined by healthcare professionals,” Scott said in a statement.

The decision comes a day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people, allowing them to stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings.

Arkansas dropped its mask mandate in March, but the governor allowed local governments to enforce their own. A new state law, however, that will ban any state or local mandates takes effect in July.

Arkansas’ virus cases on Friday increased by 250 to 338,485. COVID-19 deaths in the state rose by seven to 5,790, while hospitalizations decreased by four to 172.

