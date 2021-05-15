Advertisement

Ozarks Coca-Cola/Dr. Pepper Bottling Company celebrates grand opening of new Springfield facility

The Ozarks Coca-Cola/Dr Pepper Bottling Company has opened a new warehouse and distribution...
The Ozarks Coca-Cola/Dr Pepper Bottling Company has opened a new warehouse and distribution facility in Springfield.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Ozarks Coca-Cola/Dr Pepper Bottling Company has opened a new warehouse and distribution facility in Springfield.

The new 432,000-square-foot facility, located at 1777 North Packer Rd. in northeast Springfield, is adjacent to the company’s headquarters. It also connects to the existing production facility via a conveyor.

Business leaders celebrated the grand opening of the new facility Saturday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“This is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate our continued growth. For over a hundred years, Ozarks Coca-Cola has faithfully served the communities of southwest Missouri. This ceremony will be a dedication to both the efforts of the past that led us to our current success, and our commitment to future growth of our company for generations to come,” said Sally Hargis, Chairman of the Board, Ozarks Coca-Cola/Dr Pepper Bottling Company. We are proud to support our Ozarks community, and we look forward to serving you in the next chapter of our history.”

Ozarks Coca-Cola business leaders say the expansion will allow goods to be moved from the production lines, over the Jordan Creek, directly into the warehouse. It will also help increase storage capacity.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joint police effort in Columbia, Mo. rescues 9 victims, including 2 children from human trafficking operation
More rain and storms Sunday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: More rain and storms on Sunday
Camden County prosecutor announces charges in cold case from 1984.
COLD CASE ARREST: Camden County prosecutor announces charges in beating death of woman in 1984
James Doty is behind bars after being accused of various sex crimes with minors involving...
Douglas County man behind bars, accused of sex crimes involving minors through social media

Latest News

Missing Tiger Found in Texas
Branson to host first of three town hall meetings on proposed new animal ordinance May 20.
Friends and family hold memorial service in memory of Mercedes Luna
Mercedes Luna died in a crash near Rogersville, Mo.
Friends and family hold memorial service in memory of Mercedes Luna
If you live in Branson city officials want to hear from you about a new proposed animal...
Branson to host three town hall meetings on proposed animal ordinance, first set for May 20