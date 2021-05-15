Ozarks Coca-Cola/Dr. Pepper Bottling Company celebrates grand opening of new Springfield facility

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Ozarks Coca-Cola/Dr Pepper Bottling Company has opened a new warehouse and distribution facility in Springfield.

The new 432,000-square-foot facility, located at 1777 North Packer Rd. in northeast Springfield, is adjacent to the company’s headquarters. It also connects to the existing production facility via a conveyor.

Business leaders celebrated the grand opening of the new facility Saturday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“This is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate our continued growth. For over a hundred years, Ozarks Coca-Cola has faithfully served the communities of southwest Missouri. This ceremony will be a dedication to both the efforts of the past that led us to our current success, and our commitment to future growth of our company for generations to come,” said Sally Hargis, Chairman of the Board, Ozarks Coca-Cola/Dr Pepper Bottling Company. We are proud to support our Ozarks community, and we look forward to serving you in the next chapter of our history.”

Ozarks Coca-Cola business leaders say the expansion will allow goods to be moved from the production lines, over the Jordan Creek, directly into the warehouse. It will also help increase storage capacity.

