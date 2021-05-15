REPORTS: Albert Pujols agrees to deal with Los Angeles Dodgers

(KY3) - Albert Pujols, longtime St. Louis Cardinals star and one of the top baseball players of his generation, appears to be staying put in Los Angeles.

Pujols has agreed to a major-league deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers for the rest of the season. The agreement was first reported by Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times and has since been confirmed by ESPN.

BREAKING: The Dodgers and future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols are in agreement on a major-league deal for the remainder of the season, per source. — Jorge Castillo (@jorgecastillo) May 15, 2021

Pujols was designated for assignment by the Los Angeles Angels on May 6, abruptly ending the 41-year-old superstar slugger’s decade with his second major league team. It was the tenth and final year of his contract.

The 41-year-old is fifth in major league history with 667 career homers, and he is 13th in major league history with 3,253 hits. The oldest active player in the majors, he is batting .198 this season with five homers and 12 RBIs.

Pujols joined the Angels in late 2011 after 11 successful seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals. He won three NL MVP awards and two World Series rings in St. Louis while establishing himself as one of the greatest sluggers of his generation.

