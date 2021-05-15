Advertisement

Running 4 Heroes awards $10,000 grant to Greene County deputy injured in Dec. 2020 pursuit

Running 4 Heroes has awarded a $10,000 grant to Lt. Steve Westbrook, a Greene County deputy struck during a Dec. 2020 pursuit.(Running 4 Heroes, Inc.)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Running 4 Heroes has awarded a $10,000 grant to a Greene County deputy struck during a Dec. 2020 pursuit.

Lt. Steve Westbrook will receive the R4H Injured First Responder Grant later this month. Since January 2020, Running 4 Heroes has awarded more than $136,000 to 18 law enforcement officers injured on duty.

Running 4 Heroes Board Members will pay a visit to Greene County, Missouri on Saturday, May 22 to present Lt. Westrbook with the grant.

“Our continued prayers go out to Lt. Westbrook as he completes his recovery, and we thank him for being a hero and role model,” says Running 4 Heroes in a Facebook post Friday.

On Dec. 11, Lt. Westbrook tried to deploy a tire deflation device to stop a car involved in a pursuit before he was struck. Investigators say the suspect vehicle was being chased by Greene County deputies, then hit Westbrook’s patrol car, which then struck him.

Lt. Westbrook, a 24-year veteran of the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, suffered multiple broken bones and had his first round of surgeries that night. He was released from the hospital just before Christmas, but faces a lengthy road to recovery.

RELATED: Greene Co. deputy heads home from hospital 11 days after suffering serious injuries in high speed chase

