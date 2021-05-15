Advertisement

Springfield Police Dept. Wives host Blue Line Run honoring fallen law enforcement

By Abbey Taylor
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department Wives Association hosted an inaugural Blue Line Run on Saturday morning at Ridgecrest Baptist Church. The run is honoring the men and women in law enforcement who lost their lives.

SPD Wives Association President Meagan Grundy said all proceeds will go towards a scholarship fund for children of law enforcement here in Southwest Missouri.

Grundy said the last mile of the run is called the Memorial Mile. It’s dedicated to first responders and military personnel who’ve lost their lives.

Just last year, Springfield Police Officer Christopher Walsh was shot and killed while on duty. Greene County Detention Officer Dwight Willis passed away from COVID-19 complications in November, while Lebanon Police Officer Kendle Blackburn who passed away from the virus in late-December.

Grundy said around 200 people participated in the run. The SPD Wives Association is already planning next year’s run.

