Student killed in crash last week remembered at Drury commencement ceremony

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Drury University holds it graduation ceremonies this weekend. The university took time during Friday’s commencement ceremony to remember one student who would have graduated.

Mercedes Luna, 21, died in a crash one week ago on State Highway 125 near Rogersville.

On Friday, the university gave the diploma that Luna was supposed to receive to her husband. Luna served as a student-teacher in the Logan-Rogersville School District, and she would have graduated from Drury University on Saturday.

Investigators say Luna swerved to avoid a dark-colored Hyundai SUV as its driver attempted to pass a Federal Express truck in a no-passing zone on May 7.

Family members will hold a memorial service Saturday for Luna. The service starts Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Water Mill Church of Christ. Staff of the funeral home will stream the service. Check back for a stream of the service.

Meantime, the Missouri Highway Patrol is still searching for a vehicle that left the scene. Investigators say a dark-colored SUV failed drove away from the scene following the crash.

If you have any information on the vehicle that drove away, contact Troop D of the Missouri State Highway Patrol at 417-895-6868.

