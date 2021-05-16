Branson to host three town hall meetings on proposed animal ordinance, first set for May 20

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - If you live in Branson, city officials want to hear from you about a new proposed animal ordinance.

The first of three town hall meetings is set for Thursday, May 20 at 5:30 p.m. at the Skyline Baptist Church Family Life Center. It will give residents a chance to share their thoughts on the proposed animal ordinance.

People interested in hearing about the revised animal code will join Branson Ward 3 Aldermen, Ruth Denham and Jamie Whiteis, to learn more information.

City officials said the current animal code is outdated and does not take into consideration pet health or public safety.

The board has also asked the Branson Police Department to come up with a pet reunification process.

One of the significant changes in the proposal: no more than six animals can be kept at a private residence unless it is a licensed or commercial animal establishment.

Lodging establishments, including hotels or nightly rentals, may not allow or have more than three animals in a guest room.

The new ordinance would also make it illegal for you to feed or harbor stray or feral cats unless approved with an animal adoption facility.

Under the ordinance, it would be against the law to allow more than one litter of dogs or cats per household in the city of Branson during a 12-month period.

To read the full proposed animal code you can CLICK HERE.

