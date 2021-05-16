CoxHealth eases visitor restrictions as COVID-19 cases decline in SWMO region

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - CoxHealth has eased visitor restrictions as COVID-19 levels decrease in the southwest Missouri region.

Starting Monday, patients can see one visitor per day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. This applies for most CoxHealth hospital facilities, but guidelines may vary for some departments, according to an announcement Sunday.

While only one person may visit per day, the person who visits may change from one day to the next. Visitors are also allowed to leave the facility and return in the same day.

“Our Incident Command team has closely monitored local prevalence of COVID-19, and given that the number of cases has been much lower over the past few months, we feel that this adjustment is warranted,” says Karen Kramer, CoxHealth’s Incident Commander for COVID-19 response. “The restrictions we’ve had in place are not ones we have enjoyed, but felt they were necessary to help control the spread of disease in our communities. We are glad that local disease prevalence is low enough that patients can now have more access to loved ones during their time with us.”

Visitors must be at least 18 years old, remain masked at all times while on campus, pass a temperature and symptom screening when entering the facility, and limit their movement to the patient’s room and the public restrooms.

Departments with potential restrictions may include NICU, Pediatrics, Labor and Delivery, Emergency Departments, Clinics, Psychiatric units, COVID-19 units, and end-of-life care. CLICK HERE for a more specific list of guidelines.

“Given that COVID-19 pandemic is fluid, we will continue to closely monitor the situation and make future changes in line with how things evolve,” says Kramer. “We greatly appreciate the patience and understanding of our visitors and patients throughout this time.”

For the latest on CoxHealth’s visitor policy, CLICK HERE.

