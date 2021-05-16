Advertisement

Evangel University seeks new mascot name, nominations due Monday

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Evangel University’ leaders unanimously decided to retire the university’s Crusader mascot in March 2021.

The university is looking to rename the school’s mascot. Community members have had the chance to submit recommendations since early-April. That period will come to an end Monday.

To nominate a mascot name, CLICK HERE.

A mascot selection committee will narrow submissions to 5-10 semifinalists by May 31. The university hopes to announce its new mascot in early-August.

The Crusader had been Evangel University’s official mascot since its inception in 1955. The decision to retire that name came after a lengthy review process involving several committees and focus groups.

