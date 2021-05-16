Evangel University seeks new mascot name, nominations due Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Evangel University’ leaders unanimously decided to retire the university’s Crusader mascot in March 2021.

The university is looking to rename the school’s mascot. Community members have had the chance to submit recommendations since early-April. That period will come to an end Monday.

To nominate a mascot name, CLICK HERE.

A mascot selection committee will narrow submissions to 5-10 semifinalists by May 31. The university hopes to announce its new mascot in early-August.

The Crusader had been Evangel University’s official mascot since its inception in 1955. The decision to retire that name came after a lengthy review process involving several committees and focus groups.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.