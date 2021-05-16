Friends and family hold memorial service in memory of Mercedes Luna

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Friends and family gathered Saturday morning to celebrate the life of Mercedes Luna, a woman killed in a car crash near Rogersville earlier this month.

Loved ones organized a memorial service Saturday in Luna’s memory.

“Mercedes was the type of person you hope and pray your daughter will grow up to be,” said youth group leader Justin Hatfield.

”I miss her so much, and I’m really, really proud of her. I will miss her every day that she’s gone,” said sister-in-law Anna Luna.

Mercedes Luna was killed in a vehicle accident while traveling on Highway 125 near Strafford on May 7, 2021. Missouri Highway Patrol reports the driver of the dark-colored SUV was trying to pass a FedEx truck in a no-passing zone. Luna, coming from the opposite direction, swerved to avoid the SUV, but hit the FedEx truck.

”She was the most beautiful, stubborn, kind, incredible, and determined person I ever met. She was so caring and loving,” said Anna Luna.

Mercedes Luna was a student-teacher for the Logan-Rogersville School District. Her family says that she loved children and wanted to be a first-grade teacher.

”Mercedes was the standard. She made you want to be better just by being in the room. She could make you smile by simply smiling. She showed us true selflessness.“ said Hatfield.

”She was my perfect example of what a Christian woman should look like. It was like, the more I got to know her, the more I got to know God.” said Anna Luna.

Mercedes Luna would have received her bachelor’s degree in teaching from Drury University on Friday. Her husband, Joshua Luna, accepted her diploma in honor.

”Mercedes was simply a good friend. One of those friends you hope you never lose. She was honest, kind, and joyous. She was the kind of girl everyone wanted to be friends with. She touched everyone she met and changed lives. I would not be where I am without the encouragement she gave me on a daily basis,” said Hatfield “She touched so many lives.”

