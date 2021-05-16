Advertisement

SGF Yields pedestrian safety campaign earns 2021 innovation award from Missouri Municipal League

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Municipal League has recognized a pedestrian safety campaign in Springfield for its efforts to make streets safer.

The SGF Yields campaign has earned a 2021 innovation award. Springfield city leaders launched the campaign earlier this year with the goal to make the city more pedestrian-friendly.

“SGF Yields brings traffic safety education to the elementary school kids and need-to-know traffic rules to adults in a playful way,” noted the Missouri Municipal League in a news release.

Through the campaign, the city studied pedestrian traffic locally. It came in response to a rise in pedestrian accidents nationally. The study found that only one in four cars stop for pedestrians, while 60 people per year are hit by cars in town.

Police say, to avoid such accidents, pedestrians need to use crosswalks as often as possible, while drivers need to slow down and pay attention.

The SGF Yields campaign is executed by Springfield Public Works Department, in cooperation with the Springfield Police Department. The award will be presented at the MML Annual Conference in St. Louis on September 28.

